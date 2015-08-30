So let’s check out the BeltLine. I hope you’re wearing comfortable shoes. Would you like to borrow some sunscreen?

Most Atlantans have heard how the renewal of the historic rail line will link neighborhoods and parks along an “Emerald Necklace” while bringing new commercial investment, low-income housing and revitalized transit. But many haven’t spent much time exploring the actual trails. To see and enjoy the highly- touted city-spanning project right now — like, today — you really just need to follow two key steps.

First, get to the Atlanta BeltLine.

Second, be on the Atlanta BeltLine.

That’s basically it, as the BeltLine doesn’t demand special preparation or strategies. People can experience it in different ways, and often it’s best to visit and figure those out for yourself.

Since the first BeltLine groundbreaking in 2008, different segments of the trail have been in different states of readiness. Know that while the original beltline is the 22-mile rail loop, the completed project is projected to include multiple connecting trails for a combined total of more than 30 miles. So about a third of the Atlanta BeltLine trails won’t necessarily be on the former rail line.

While parking tends to be the bane of many Atlantans’ existence, a good rule of thumb is to find a place for your car in or around the old, new and refurbished parks connected by the project. It may mean a little more walking to get to your preferred destination, but there’s a reason that people who live in connected neighborhoods use BeltLine trails as shortcuts: It takes less time than you might expect to get from one place to another on foot.

Some notes on BeltLine etiquette: occasionally BeltLine bicyclists, perhaps giddy from escaping roads with cars, can get a little overzealous and zoom past pedestrians with reckless speeds. Bicyclists are advised to call out “on your left” when passing, and walkers should listen out for riders coming up behind them: Crashes are known to happen. Incidentally, wheelchairs are the only motorized vehicles allowed.

If you encounter an old friend and want to stop and chat, try to move to the shoulder and leave room for others. If you’re walking a pet, don’t let extending leashes turn into trail-spanning trip wires, and definitely clean up after your animal companion. An unspoken “share the trail” credo extends to everyone.

The finished trails make for fascinating destinations, while still only comprising a fraction of the full project. Ready?